Lee Sang Yeob Talks About His “As soon as Once more” Character, Experiencing Career Slumps, And More

Lee Sang Yeob has participated in a interview about his just lately concluded hit drama “As soon as Once more”!

KBS2’s “As soon as Once more” aired its finale on September 13, scoring spectacular common nationwide rankings of 33.6 % and 34.eight % for its two components.

Within the drama, Lee Sang Yeob stars as Yoon Gyu Jin, a person who re-experiences love after getting a divorce from Music Na Hee (performed by Lee Min Jung). As the 2 went backwards and forwards between heartbreak and love, Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung obtained numerous love for his or her wonderful chemistry.

Though he usually creates his characters as he acts as them, Lee Sang Yeob defined that he needed to painting “Lee Sang Yeob’s Yoon Gyu Jin” this time. He elaborated on this, sharing, “I needed to progressively mesh into my character. I needed the preventing within the drama to seem like real-life preventing and I even needed my respiration and my sighs to seem as my very own. Ranging from the center, I believe my picture actually got here out. I don’t know if the author did this deliberately, however Yoon Gyu Jin was a personality whose model of speech matched my very own.”

Lee Sang Yeob additionally picked Lee Min Jung as his finest appearing accomplice, calling their expertise appearing as a pair very particular. He commented on her husband, sharing, “It’s not that I didn’t really feel acutely aware about Lee Byung Hun [watching me act with Lee Min Jung], however I heard he watched our drama effectively. Since he was watching my appearing, it was very fascinating and an honor.”

He continued, “By this drama, I used to be capable of expertise morning illness, divorce, and reconciliation. I needed to calmly painting our reconciliation. With that, I naturally started enthusiastic about marriage. That’s once I realized that consideration you don’t communicate up about shouldn’t be consideration in any respect.”

“As soon as Once more” concluded with a cheerful ending for all characters, of which Lee Sang Yeob shared, “I actually like this completely happy ending. All of the characters matured. By ‘As soon as Once more,’ I additionally matured and acquired the chance to consider happiness. I believe this drama actually confirmed the folks in it effectively. Though our actors acted effectively, I imagine our author wrote very effectively too.”

Early this yr, Lee Sang Yeob concurrently appeared in SBS’s “Good Casting” and KBS’s “As soon as Once more.” The actor commented, “I questioned whether or not that was attainable, or if it was even allowed. Viewers might get combined up between Yoon Gyu Jin and Yoon Seok Ho, and since they have been each my appearing, I anxious about whether or not they would see them as the identical. Nevertheless, it was a aid that folks noticed each Yoon Gyu Jin and Yoon Seok Ho individually and positively.”

After spending the primary three quarters of 2020 very busily, Lee Sang Yeob revealed his have to recharge, feeling as if he’s run out as an actor. He shared, “I’ve been enthusiastic about what I ought to fill that with. Today, I’ve been resting and slowly my face once more. I believe I would like change.”

Lee Sang Yeob made his debut in 2007 within the KBS drama “A Blissful Lady” and is now in his 14th yr as an actor. He confessed that when he wasn’t well-known, he considered himself as an actor who couldn’t present pleasure. Though he’s fulfilling his wishes as an actor now, he revealed that he nonetheless experiences slumps the identical. Since he was by no means happy with himself, he believes that’s the reason he was capable of change into as powerful as he’s at the moment.

He added, “I believe it was good that I didn’t relaxation and stored appearing. I’m fairly happy with myself for not giving up. I believe the endorphins I really feel on set have change into my driving drive. Additionally, I exploit the sense of feat I really feel whereas appearing to consolation myself. I do imagine that I’m having fun with my time effectively, however I’m nonetheless at all times overcoming a stoop.”

