Lee Sang Yeob Talks About His Gratitude To Lee Byung Hun, Thoughts On Marriage, And More

Lee Sang Yeob just lately sat down for an interview to speak about working with Lee Min Jung within the drama “As soon as Once more,” gratitude towards her husband Lee Byung Hun, and extra.

Lee Sang Yeob performed the physician Yoon Gyu Jin alongside co-star Lee Min Jung within the hit KBS 2TV drama “As soon as Once more,” which aired its finale on September 13. Within the drama, Yoon Gyu Jin goes via love and divorce with Lee Min Jung’s character Music Na Hee.

Lee Sang Yeob first talked about his co-star. “Lee Min Jung is an actress that I already knew, so we had been in a position to be snug from the beginning,” he mentioned. “She additionally made everybody snug as typical, so I used to be relaxed as nicely. It was actually enjoyable. I laughed much more than she did.”

Drama followers who beloved the couple’s chemistry in “As soon as Once more” have been asking for a romance melodrama starring Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung. Nonetheless, Lee Sang Yeob talked about that he’d somewhat tackle one other rom-com as an alternative. “I additionally felt that our chemistry was good,” he mentioned. “However a melodrama is an excessive amount of strain for me, and Lee Min Jung would say, ‘A romance melodrama?’ and begin speaking like an outdated man.”

Lee Sang Yeob shared that he’s conscious Lee Byung Hun watched over the 2 in “As soon as Once more.”

“I requested about it lots,” Lee Sang Yeob mentioned. “I used to be curious what Lee Byung Hun considered it.” He added, “I wish to inform him at the moment that I’m grateful.”

Lee Sang Yeob talked about that Lee Byung Hun gave him quite a lot of good recommendation as his senior actor. He then mentioned, “I gained power simply understanding that Lee Byung Hun watched all of the episodes of ‘As soon as Once more.’”

Lee Sang Yeob talked about how his ideas on marriage have modified after seeing how candy Lee Min Jung and Lee Byung Hun are as a pair. Lee Sang Yeob shared, “On set, Lee Min Jung watches movies that Lee Byung Hun took of their son lots. These sorts of issues appeared good. They’re those who made me wish to get married.”

The actor went on to explain what he’d be like married. “If I get married, I feel I’d grow to be like Yoon Gyu Jin from my drama,” he mentioned. “I wish to have about three youngsters.”

He continued, “My ‘As soon as Once more’ co-stars inform me that it’s already too late for marriage however to take my time with it. I’m at all times open to the concept. It’s meaningless to determine when precisely I wish to get married.”

Lee Sang Yeob admitted that he had thought he’d get married instantly out of highschool. “That’s why I puzzled if there’s any which means to considering that means,” he mentioned. With amusing, Lee Sang Yeob added, “However I at all times wish to get married.”

In “As soon as Once more,” Music Na Hee ended up divorcing Lee Gyu Jin attributable to issues involving her mother-in-law. Lee Sang Yeob talked about how he would go a couple of state of affairs like that. “I feel there’s actually no proper reply,” he mentioned. “I feel I’d take each side, hearken to them nicely, and luxury them. I don’t suppose I’d ever sit out. I’d be mediator as an alternative.”

He continued, “I felt that I shouldn’t get used to apparent issues. Na Hee and Gyu Jin had a tough time due to that. I feel that I ought to actually take into consideration these issues and reside nicely.”

With “As soon as Once more” ending on a contented observe, Lee Sang Yeob shared that he had predicted some components of the conclusion. “I didn’t know the way Na Hee and Gyu Jin would get collectively once more,” he admitted. “Nonetheless, I knew for certain that they’d be reuniting. I appreciated that it was a contented ending that contrasts with the heartless actuality of the primary episode.”

He talked about that he didn’t count on the couple to have twins in the long run and that he fearful about the right way to react to the being pregnant within the drama. “I didn’t know how far I ought to take it as a result of I don’t know anybody round me who’s pregnant,” Lee Sang Yeob mentioned. “I simply hope I didn’t look silly.”

Lee Sang Yeob mentioned that he likes the concept of getting twins. He added, “The extra the merrier. Nonetheless, I’d should ask the particular person I’m marrying and plan it that means.”

