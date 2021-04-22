Lee Sang Yi And Geum Sae Rok Are Siblings With Different Ideals In Upcoming Drama “Youth Of May”

Geum Sae Rok and Lee Sang Yi have great sibling chemistry for KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of May”!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea.

Lee Sang Yi plays Lee Soo Chan, a businessman who works at a trading company after returning from his studies abroad in France. Geum Sae Rok plays his younger sister Lee Soo Ryun, who desperately fights for social justice because she feels responsibility for coming from a wealthy family. With a three-year age gap, the eldest, who places more importance on family than the individual, and the youngest, who is devoted to the work that needs to be done, will portray interesting chemistry with their different ideals.

Furthermore, Lee Soo Ryun is longtime friends with Kim Myung Hee. While trying to help her friend with her dream, Lee Soo Ryun finds herself starting an unexpected relationship with someone that leaves her conflicted. Lee Soo Chan also relates with Kim Myung Hee because she similarly faces hardships as the head of a household.

In the newly released stills, Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryun sit at a table together, each lost in their own thoughts. Although Lee Soo Chan is struggling to examine a large stack of papers, he welcomes his younger sister with a gentle smile. However, Lee Soo Ryun hesitates as if she has a concern she can’t open up to her brother about.

Regarding Geum Sae Rok’s acting, Lee Sang Yi praised her for practicing nonstop. Lee Sang Yi shared, “She practices every time there’s a break, and I want to clap for her fighting spirit and passion. I felt even more affectionate towards her because she seemed like Soo Ryun. My younger sister Soo Ryun, you can do it!”

Geum Sae Rok shared, “I wanted to test my chemistry with actor Lee Sang Yi so much that I even said that I wanted to join the project because of him during the auditions. I’m learning a lot from watching him act while painting a bigger picture.”

“Youth of May” premieres on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yi in “Once Again” below:

Watch Now

Watch Geum Sae Rok in “The King’s Letter“:

Watch Now

Source (1)