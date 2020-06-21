Lee Sang Yi And Lee Cho Hee Enjoy A Secret Date In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee are capturing viewers’ hearts with their lovely relationship in KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more”!

Spoilers

In the earlier episodes, Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi) confirmed their emotions for one another, signaling the beginning of their relationship. Nonetheless, as former in-laws, they can’t reveal their standing to these round them.

In new stills, Track Da Hee and Yoon Jae Suk are having fun with a peaceable stroll along with shy smiles on their faces. Then, she seems straight forward, pouting, whereas Yoon Jae Suk seems at her fortunately. The pair will get viewers’ hearts racing with their cute bickering all through the date.

Nonetheless, somebody will seem in entrance of them and interrupt their date. Who will disturb the candy second between the couple, and can the day cross with out bother? Viewers can discover out on the upcoming episode that airs on June 21 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

