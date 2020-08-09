Lee Sang Yi And Lee Cho Hee Get Ready To Take A Step Forward In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has shared new stills of Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee!

The weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Yoon Jae Seok (Lee Sang Yi) proposed to Music Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee), who had been fighting being other than him attributable to her research and her household. Whereas taking a look at homes collectively, he revealed his honest emotions for her when he stated, “Stay with me, Music Da Hee. Marry me.”

With viewers questioning how his proposal would have an effect on the couple’s relationship, the brand new stills present Yoon Jae Seok and Music Da Hee spending time collectively at a pojangmacha (outside consuming institution). The best way they smile at one another exhibits how excited they’re to take pleasure in their first date shortly. Nevertheless, Yoon Jae Seok clasps Music Da Hee’s fingers in his personal as he tells her one thing that makes her raise her eyebrows in confusion. The couple stands up, hand in hand, making viewers marvel the place they may go after their date.

To discover out what Yoon Jae Seok stated to shake up their nighttime date, don’t miss the following episode of “As soon as Once more,” airing on August 9 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the newest episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)