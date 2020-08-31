Lee Sang Yi And Lee Cho Hee’s Relationship Continues To Deepen In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has shared new stills of Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee!

“As soon as Once more” is a weekend drama that tells the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

In the earlier episode, Yoon Jae Seok (Lee Sang Yi) struggled to get approval from the household of Music Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) after asking for her hand in marriage. He confirmed his affection for Music Da Hee in numerous methods by taking part within the household occasions and by no means hesitating to lend a serving to hand.

The brand new stills present the couple expressing their steady affection for one another as they proceed to take steps in the direction of their marriage. They each seem to have paid particular consideration to their appearances, with Yoon Jae Seok in a neat swimsuit jacket whereas Music Da Hee wears a mild blue gown together with her hair pinned again. One nonetheless reveals them holding palms with smiles on their faces. One other reveals Yoon Jae Seok along with his mouth agape, and Music Da Hee taking care of him, her whole face alight together with her love and affection for him.

Yoon Jae Seok and Music Da Hee had been invited by Choi Yoon Jung (Kim Bo Yun), Yoon Jae Seok’s mom, to share a meal collectively. Nevertheless, because the couple beforehand discovered about her analysis of alcoholic dementia, it stays to be seen what sort of impact this data may have on their wedding ceremony plans.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” airs on August 30 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

