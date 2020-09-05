Lee Sang Yi Has Adorable Reaction To Seeing Lee Cho Hee In Wedding Dress On “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has unveiled a sneak peek of a super-cute second between Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee!

Spoiler

On the earlier episode of “As soon as Once more,” Track Da Hee (performed by Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (performed by Lee Sang Yi) lastly succeeded in getting each units of their mother and father to approve of their marriage. After spending a lot time persuading their households to provide them their blessing, the couple emerged from their hard-won battle stronger than ever.

In the drama’s upcoming episode, the newly engaged couple excitedly goes about planning their marriage ceremony, and Yoon Jae Suk accompanies Track Da Hee as she goes looking for her marriage ceremony costume. The second he sees his fiancée emerge from the becoming room in a marriage ceremony costume, Yoon Jae Suk’s jaw drops to the ground, and he’s unable to cover his amazement at how gorgeous she appears.

In response to the producers of “As soon as Once more,” viewers may look ahead to seeing loads of lovable bickering within the subsequent episode because the couple finds themselves going through an sudden scenario.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 5 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the most recent episode of the drama beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)