Lee Se Jin And THE MAN BLK’s Cheon Seung Ho Cast In New BL Web Drama By Company Behind “The place Your Eyes Linger”

Actor and former “Produce X 101” contestant Lee Se Jin has been forged because the lead of a brand new BL (boys love) internet drama “Mister Coronary heart” (literal title)!

On June 25, Lee Se Jin’s company iMe KOREA introduced, “Actor Lee Se Jin shall be starring in ‘Mister Coronary heart,’ the follow-up mission from the manufacturing staff of Korea’s first BL internet dramas ‘The place Your Eyes Linger.’”

“Mister Coronary heart” shall be concerning the love and friendship between a rising marathon star and a pacemaker. Lee Se Jin shall be taking over the function of sprinter Sang Ha, who maintains a smile regardless of his tough atmosphere. THE MAN BLK’s Cheon Seung Ho shall be enjoying Jin Gained, the rising marathon star who’s apathetic about every part in addition to marathons. Viewers are extremely anticipating the romance that can unfold as Sang Ha sweetly adores Jin Gained.

The upcoming internet drama has already garnered consideration for being the follow-up mission to the favored BL internet drama “The place Your Eyes Linger,” which was launched in 200 nations over the world. “The place Your Eyes Linger” starred Jang Eui Su and former “Produce X 101” contestant Han Gi Chan.

Starting on June 24, “Mister Coronary heart” will launch content material displaying the drama’s manufacturing course of in addition to making-of movies every week via W Story’s cellular app and social media channels till the drama premieres.

In the meantime, begin watching “The place Your Eyes Linger” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)