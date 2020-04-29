Lee Se Young And Yoo Seung Ho Share Closing Remarks + What To Expect In “Memorist” Finale

“Memorist” is coming to an finish this week!

With solely two episodes left till the grand finale, the drama will seize the eye of viewers with its intense motion scenes and sudden twists as Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho) and Han Solar Mi (Lee Se Young) shut in on the mysterious Eraser. Lead actors Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young raised expectations by revealing the ultimate factors to maintain an eye fixed out for.

Yoo Seung Ho portrayed hot-tempered Dong Baek, who not solely finds decisive clues by means of reminiscence scans but in addition synchronizes with the victims’ feelings. He mentioned, “I’ve been working with out a break for 5 months, and I used to be in a position to efficiently conclude the drama with the efforts of the actors, employees members, and director.”

Then he added, “‘Memorist’ gave me the prospect to work on this style for the primary time, so it is going to stay as an excellent reminiscence to me. The remaining episode will lastly reveal who Eraser is. I feel it’s an attention-grabbing twist, and I hope you sit up for it.”

Lee Se Young appeared because the position of genius profiler Han Solar Mi who impresses folks along with her eager perception and tenacity. The actress mentioned, “I used to be comfortable to satisfy the great Han Solar Mi. I discovered loads from Han Solar Mi, who quietly does her half with out shedding her precept till the tip. I’ll keep in mind the time I spent with our ‘Memorist’ staff, which boasted large chemistry, for a very long time. I need to sincerely thank all of the folks that labored with me on the drama and the viewers who liked it.”

As for the important thing level, she shared, “Lastly, the id of Eraser will probably be revealed. It is going to be twice the enjoyable in case you take note of what sort of selections Solar Mi will make after studying Eraser’s id. Please watch till the tip with assist for Han Solar Mi.”

Episode 15 of “Memorist” will air on April 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Catch the newest episode on Viki under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)