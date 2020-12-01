Lee Se Young Boldly Confronts Ahn Bo Hyun Amidst Rising Tension In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” has launched new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Han Ae Ri witnessed Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri) having an affair with Search engine optimization Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun), Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s right-hand man. Moreover, she additionally is aware of that he’s linked to Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s secretary Lee Taek Gyu (Jo Dong In), who has dedicated quite a few murders. Viewers expect thrilling developments to happen after Search engine optimization Do Kyun noticed the messages exchanged between Kim Search engine optimization Jin and Han Ae Ri.

In the midst of this, new stills present Han Ae Ri coming face-to-face with Search engine optimization Do Kyun and piercing him with a chilly stare. As the one one who is aware of of Search engine optimization Do Kyun’s affair, it stays to be seen what the girl who beforehand stopped Kim Da Bin’s (Shim Hye Yeon’s) abduction will do subsequent.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on November 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

