Lee Se Young Desperately Tries To Persuade Shin Sung Rok In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” launched new stills of Lee Se Young and Shin Sung Rok!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Beforehand, Han Ae Ri visited Kim Search engine optimization Jin at his firm, however he handled her like a loopy individual and kicked her out. The Kim Search engine optimization Jin dwelling one month sooner or later as soon as once more requested Han Ae Ri to go to his previous self to steer him.

In the brand new stills, Han Ae Ri visits Kim Search engine optimization Jin once more and desperately making an attempt to steer him. In contrast to the damaged Kim Search engine optimization Jin who has misplaced his daughter and spouse sooner or later, the previous Kim Search engine optimization Jin seems cold-hearted, making viewers marvel what response he’ll have in direction of Han Ae Ri’s persuasion.

Han Ae Ri will even encounter Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri) together with Kim Search engine optimization Jin and lift curiosity as as to if or not Kang Hyun Chae will imagine Han Ae Ri’s phrases. Moreover, it has been revealed that the upcoming episode could have a surprising and surprising twist, growing viewers’ anticipation for the present.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on November 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

