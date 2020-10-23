Lee Se Young Gets A Troubling Phone Call While Hanging Out With WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon In “Kairos”

MBC has shared an intriguing new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Website positioning Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Website positioning Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

In the drama, Kang Seung Yoon shall be taking part in the position of Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime finest buddy, who’s all the time able to rush to her assist. Regardless of their fixed bickering, the loyal Im Geon Wook worries extra about Han Ae Ri than anybody in her life and constantly takes excellent care of her.

On October 23, “Kairos” unveiled a brand new glimpse of what lies in retailer for the 2 shut mates. In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Han Ae Ri is hanging out together with her BFFs Im Geon Wook and Park Soo Jung (performed by Lee Joo Myung), who’ve identified her since their faculty days and are like household to her, when she immediately receives an sudden telephone name.

Han Ae Ri is visibly shaken by what she hears on the opposite finish of the road, piquing viewers’ curiosity concerning the mysterious interruption to the trio’s meal.

“Kairos” has additionally launched a placing new poster that includes its 4 leads: Kim Website positioning Jin, Han Ae Ri, Kim Website positioning Jin’s co-worker Website positioning Do Kyun (performed by Ahn Bo Hyun), and Kim Website positioning Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae (performed by Nam Gyu Ri). Though the 4 characters’ fates are interconnected by overlapping strains, every of them is going through a special path, hinting at their totally different targets and locations within the universe.

The poster’s caption cryptically teases, “A chance, and in addition a particular time.”

“Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

