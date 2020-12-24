Lee Se Young Talks About Working With Shin Sung Rok Again On “Kairos,” Cutting Her Hair Brief, And More

Lee Se Young gave an interview with Newsen following the conclusion of her MBC drama “Kairos.”

“Kairos” is a “time-crossed” thriller thriller a couple of man whose daughter was kidnapped (Shin Sung Rok) and a girl whose mom has disappeared (Lee Se Young) who join via a telephone name regardless of dwelling one month aside to assist resolve one another’s instances.

Lee Se Young mentioned, “I feel that the rationale that our drama obtained such good suggestions was due to the sturdy storyline. I’d have been comfortable if the rankings had been excessive, however I’ve no regrets. After I selected this undertaking, I wasn’t centered on the concept of a ‘success streak.’ Fairly than feeling regrets, I’m much more grateful to the individuals who had been keen about our drama.”

She added, “The suggestions that had probably the most influence on me was, ‘That is loopy.’ Because the drama went on, I additionally favored feedback like, ‘Why is it ending already?’ I additionally suppose it’s enjoyable when viewers add cute nicknames to villains. As Shin Goo’s character grew to become extra villainous, viewers began to name him ‘Kill Goo,’ and it made me really feel like they had been deeply immersed within the story. Oh! And our drama has a moderately heavy ambiance, so loads of viewers additionally confirmed curiosity in our behind-the-scenes movies, which confirmed a special vibe.”

“Kairos” was Lee Se Young’s second time working with Shin Sung Rok. “It’s been six years since we final labored collectively on ‘Trot Lovers,’” she mentioned. “He was an awesome and funky actor at the moment, however once we reunited, he had taken off much more as an actor, so it felt totally different. I used to be comfortable that the 2 of us may meet once more on such a very good undertaking after going via our particular person progress. I do remorse that we didn’t truly movie collectively that a lot. I requested him, ‘Would you’re employed with Lee Se Young as your accomplice on one other undertaking?’ And he mentioned he would. And I’d as effectively.”

She added, “I didn’t have loads of scenes with Ahn Bo Hyun and Nam Gyu Ri both, however they got here to assist me typically on set. We did every script studying with the total solid aside from the ultimate episode, so we might make amends for all the things that occurred once we noticed one another. We labored collectively for seven months, so even when we didn’t have loads of scenes collectively, we got here to really feel like household. Nam Gyu Ri specifically is a really lovable particular person. We texted one another loads, and since we couldn’t meet, I’d fold little notes for her and go away them in her dressing room.”

She went on, “I additionally suppose Kang Seung Yoon is a extremely good actor. He was the one I acted probably the most with on set. Together with Lee Joo Myung, the three of us ate collectively, took pictures collectively, and saved in touch with one another to construct our chemistry. I feel that’s how we appeared as ‘actual mates’ onscreen as effectively. I acquired loads of vitality from these two.”

About slicing her hair quick for her function, Lee Se Young mentioned, “I assumed {that a} quick reduce match Han Ae Ri [her character] the most effective. Fairly than eager about ‘Lee Se Young the actress,’ I thought of what fashion would swimsuit Ae Ri greatest. Ae Ri is combating to outlive whereas learning for the civil service examination. She doesn’t have time even to dry her hair. That’s why I assumed that if I used to be Ae Ri, I’d reduce my hair quick. As a substitute of attempting to vary my picture, I simply needed to point out what Ae Ri was like inside.”

