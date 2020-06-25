Lee Seo Jin And IU Appointed Honorary Ambassadors Of The National Tax Service

The National Tax Service has appointed IU and Lee Seo Jin as honorary ambassadors!

Beforehand on the 54th Taxpayer Day in March, the 2 stars obtained the presidential commendation for their exemplary tax funds and enormous social contributions. Every year, two honorary ambassadors for the National Tax Service are chosen among the many celebrities acknowledged for his or her exemplary tax-paying.

On June 24, IU and Lee Seo Jin had been chosen to be honorary ambassadors of the National Tax Service. The advantages to their place embrace postponement of tax investigations throughout a 3-year-long grace interval and unique entry to immigration checkpoints in airports.

The National Tax Service commented, “Not solely do IU and Lee Seo Jin diligently pay their taxes, however additionally they actively take part in philanthropic contributions to society. We appointed them honorary ambassadors as a result of they’re becoming for the National Tax Service, which does its greatest to make sure sincere tax cost and to help early restoration from COVID-19 by tax help.”

As honorary ambassadors, IU and Lee Seo Jin will take part in varied actions to advertise dutiful tax-paying and the National Tax Service’s efforts to manage reliable tax administration practices.

Lee Seo Jin stated, “I believe that paying taxes dutifully is the smallest donation we will make for everybody’s sake. I’ll do my greatest because the National Tax Service’s honorary ambassador who promotes the significance of dutiful tax funds.”

IU stated, “I’ve reevaluated my ideas on dutiful tax funds, and I’ll earnestly be lively because the National Tax Service’s 2020 honorary ambassador, dedicated to devoted tax funds that help the nation and its residents.”

Kim Hyun Joon, the director of the National Tax Service, acknowledged on the appointment ceremony within the Seoul Regional Tax Workplace, “If IU and Lee Seo Jin, who give hope to the nation’s folks by their music and appearing, work to advertise dutiful tax-paying, they may have a constructive affect on youth’s notion of tax cost.”

