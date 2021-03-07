Lee Seo Jin And Lee Joo Young Face Danger At Every Turn On “Instances”

Lee Seo Jin and Lee Joo Young will face a brand new stage of hazard within the upcoming episode of OCN’s “Instances”!

“Instances” is a “time warp” drama about two people who find themselves dwelling in numerous instances and related via a mysterious cellphone name. Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young), the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul), lives in 2020, whereas Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin), a passionate and gifted reporter, lives in 2015. Seo Jung In enlists Lee Jin Woo’s assist to avoid wasting her father’s life, however the two find yourself stumbling throughout harmful secrets and techniques.

Spoilers

Within the earlier episode, it was revealed that the individual behind Han Do Kyung (Shim Hyung Tak)’s assassination try on Seo Gi Tae was Seo Gi Tae’s political companion and second-in-line, Kim Young Joo (Moon Jung Hee). It was additionally revealed that Seo Gi Tae is deeply concerned within the mysterious demise of Lee Geun Woo (Ha Jun), Lee Jin Woo’s brother. Feeling livid and betrayed, Lee Jin Woo shoots Seo Gi Tae and Seo Jung In is pressured to reckon not solely together with her father’s demise once more however that Lee Jin Woo is the assassin.

There have been additionally new clues within the type of a secret slush fund for politicians owned by JC Communications. Lee Geun Woo and a JC Communications worker named Choi Chul Ho had been killed and their deaths made to appear to be suicide as a result of they’d gotten their palms on paperwork that proved the slush fund’s existence. Within the preview, Lee Jin Woo vowed to proceed his brother’s work and reveal what he tried to disclose.

Nevertheless, there are severe obstacles in place to stop this from taking place. Though the previous is continually altering as a consequence of Seo Jung In and Lee Jin Woo’s interference, she warned him that his personal demise from a automotive accident on Mapo Bridge was nonetheless unchanged. In the meantime, Seo Jung In has to speak with Lee Jin Woo so as to forestall him from capturing her father, however the brand new stills present her trapped inside a police station, locked in a livid altercation with Kim Young Joo. Within the preview, Kim Young Joo ordered Seo Jung In’s cellphone taken away, depriving her of her solely contact with the previous.

This episode of “Instances” will air on March 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

