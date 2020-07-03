Lee Seo Jin Confirmed To Be In Talks For New Political Drama

Lee Seo Jin is contemplating a return to the small display screen!

On July 2, a supply from the drama trade reported to Ilgan Sports activities that the actor had been solid within the lead function of the upcoming OCN drama “Occasions” (literal title).

The function is that of a reporter named Lee Jin Woo, who makes folks in excessive locations afraid in his pursuit of the reality and divulges the true faces behind folks in energy. Even when he receives threats to close his mouth, he releases follow-up experiences in regards to the threats. He’s the primary purpose that his impoverished paper, the Occasions, is turning into even poorer, however he’s additionally their star reporter.

Lee Seo Jin’s company, HOOK Leisure, acknowledged, “Lee Seo Jin has acquired a casting supply for the lead function in OCN’s new drama ‘Occasions’ and he’s positively reviewing it.”

“Occasions” is a political thriller a few lady in 2020, who could make a cellphone name to the previous, and a person in 2015, who crew as much as save the assassinated president. It goals to premiere someday in January 2021.

If confirmed, this might be Lee Seo Jin’s first drama since 2019’s “Entice.”

