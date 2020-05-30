Lee Seo Jin Confirmed To Be Last Guest On Latest Season Of “Three Meals A Day: Fishing Village”

Lee Seo Jin shall be returning to tvN’s “Three Meals a Day,” however as a visitor!

On Might 30, it was reported that Lee Seo Jin could be the final visitor of the fifth season of the “Fishing Village” version of the sequence. A supply from his company Hook Leisure confirmed the studies that he would be the final visitor of the season following visitor appearances by Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Kwang Soo.

Lee Seo Jin’s look on the present has been talked about for the reason that first episode. Yoo Hae Jin had requested PD (producing director) Na Younger Suk, “What’s Lee Seo Jin doing lately? Inform him to return over.” The PD responded by sending Lee Seo Jin a textual content studying, “At present’s the primary day of filming for the brand new ‘Fishing Village’ season, aren’t you coming?” and Lee Seo Jin jokingly replied, “I’m feeling very ailing.”

Seeing this response, Yoo Hae Jin joked, “I visited the set of ‘Three Meals a Day’ when it was in Jeongseon. Don’t be an ingrate.” Now, Lee Seo Jin is returning the favor by showing as a visitor.

Lee Seo Jin has been on a number of season of “Three Meals a Day,” showing in two seasons of the Jeongseon sequence and two “Fishing Village” seasons. Nonetheless, Lee Seo Jin has by no means been on the identical season as Cha Seung Received, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Jun earlier than, so anticipation is rising to see their interactions.

The fifth season of “Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village” airs each Friday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)