Lee Seo Jin Confronts Kim Young Chul About The Truth Behind His Brother’s Death In “Occasions”

“Occasions” is a “time warp” drama a few mysterious cellphone name that connects two folks residing 5 years aside: Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young), the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul), and Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin), a passionate and gifted reporter. Seo Jung In enlists Lee Jin Woo’s assist to avoid wasting her father’s life, however the two find yourself stumbling throughout a harmful fact as an alternative.

In the earlier episode, Lee Jin Woo blocked Han Do Kyung (Shim Hyung Tak) from speeding the sit-in website and saved the lifetime of eight folks, together with Seo Gi Tae, in 2015. In 2020, Seo Jung In was in a position to affirm that her father had survived the occasions of the previous.

Though Seo Jung In’s life had returned to regular, Lee Jin Woo’s world was shaken up as an alternative. Han Do Kyung dropped a bomb within the type of the reality about his youthful brother Lee Geun Woo (Ha Jun)’s demise. Lee Jin Woo had put his personal life on the road to attempt to save Seo Gi Tae twice, however it turned out that Seo Gi Tae might need been chargeable for Lee Geun Woo’s demise. Despite the fact that Lee Jin Woo had had suspicions in regards to the circumstances of his brother’s demise and had requested a re-inquiry, this was a brand new suspect whom he had by no means dreamed of.

His thoughts in chaos, Lee Jin Woo opted to power a direct confrontation with Seo Gi Tae. He intends to find out the info not solely as Lee Geun Woo’s brother however as a reporter with deep convictions. In a preview for the subsequent episode, he didn’t beat across the bush, asking Seo Gi Tae outright, “Is there one thing I don’t find out about Lee Geun Woo’s demise? Somebody advised me that you simply had killed him.”

In the stills, the 2 face off in Seo Gi Tae’s workplace. Though Seo Gi Tae seems joyful at first to see the person who saved his life, Lee Jin Woo stays tense and decided all through the encounter. As their assembly goes on, the expression on Seo Gi Tae’s face subtly adjustments.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “After recognizing Lee Jin Woo’s true motive for visiting him, Seo Gi Tae will give him an sudden reply. After one blocked the opposite’s assassination try, the 2 males’s lives at the moment are entangled collectively, however please look ahead to seeing how their relationship adjustments. A brand new incident associated to Lee Geun Woo’s demise will shake issues up within the upcoming episode. Please tune in to see how Lee Jin Woo uncovers the hidden fact.”

This episode of “Occasions” will air on March 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

