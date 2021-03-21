Lee Seo Jin Falls Into Despair As He Discovers The Truth Behind His Brother’s Death In “Instances”

One other thrilling episode is arising for OCN’s “Instances”!

“Instances” is a “time-warp” drama about two folks residing in numerous occasions who’re linked by a mysterious cellphone name. Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Younger), the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Younger Chul), lives in 2020, whereas Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin), a passionate and proficient reporter, lives in 2015. Seo Jung In enlists Lee Jin Woo’s assist to avoid wasting her father’s life, however the two find yourself inflicting unexpected penalties.

One of many mysteries within the drama is concerning the premature demise of Lee Geun Woo (Ha Jun), Lee Jin Woo’s youthful brother and Seo Gi Tae’s former aide. Lee Geun Woo had made enemies when he unveiled the existence of JC Communications’ unlawful slush fund, which implicated political figures like Seo Gi Tae, Kim Younger Joo (Moon Jung Hee), Baek Gyu Min (Music Younger Chang), and Nam Sung Bum (Yoo Sung Joo). After discovering the proof his brother had collected, Lee Jin Woo suspected Seo Gi Tae of being the assassin, however Seo Gi Tae insisted on his innocence.

In the brand new stills, Nam Sung Bum seeks out Lee Jin Woo as he grasps at straws as a way to survive. He involves him with a haggard face and makes a request, however Lee Jin Woo’s response is ambiguous. The preview for this episode revealed that there could be a brand new clue in what Nam Sung Bum has to say. After a risk on his life, Nam Sung Bum says to an unknown individual, “You shouldn’t overlook what I do know.” He approaches Lee Jin Woo with the bait that he is aware of one thing about Lee Geun Woo’s demise.

In the meantime, Seo Jung In and Lee Jin Woo’s uneasy partnership fractured additional as their “time-warp” connection was damaged. Seo Jung In was tasked with discovering out the reality about her father’s involvement in JC Communications’ unlawful slush fund and whether or not Lee Jin Woo was proper in suspecting her father had killed Lee Geun Woo. However this activity was made harder for her by Lee Jin Woo’s interference.

Seo Jung In had deliberate to hunt out the particular cellphone that permits her to connect with the previous in order that she will associate up once more with 2015’s Lee Jin Woo to hunt out the reality. Foreseeing this, Lee Jin Woo had already taken the cellphone away in order that Seo Jung In couldn’t associate up along with his previous self once more to vary the previous. Seo Jung In was not one to surrender and selected to proceed to pursue the reality in order that the current may result in a greater future, even when the previous couldn’t be modified.

However the brand new stills present Lee Jin Woo being thrown into confusion and despair, whereas Seo Jung In runs from somebody who’s chasing her. Lee Jin Woo appears to not be capable to imagine the proof earlier than his eyes, whereas Seo Jung In hides in an alley with an aura of mounting rigidity.

The manufacturing workers said, “As Lee Jin Woo learns the reality about his brother Lee Geun Woo’s demise, Seo Jung In finds herself in determined hazard. These occasions will mark a turning level within the drama’s storyline in addition to the 2 characters’ relationship. There will probably be a really stunning growth on this episode past something that may very well be imagined.”

