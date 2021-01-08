Lee Seo Jin Is A Determined Reporter In New Time-Warp Mystery Drama

OCN’s upcoming drama “Occasions” launched its first set of stills of Lee Seo Jin!

“Occasions” is a brand new “time-warp” political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Younger as Seo Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (performed by Kim Younger Chul). After miraculously speaking with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years up to now by cellphone name, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to forestall the demise of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful fact within the course of.

Lee Jin Woo is a journalist who enjoys totally reporting on the worst sides of the highly effective, and his specialty is offending individuals in excessive positions along with his scathing criticism that he writes with out reservation. Lee Jin Woo received’t permit corruption to be coated up, and he fulfills his job as a reporter by revealing the reality regardless of turning into a thorn in lots of sides. The newly launched stills depict Lee Jin Woo working passionately with these agency beliefs.

The manufacturing crew defined, “The actor’s tsundere appeal [having cold outward behavior while actually being warm and caring on the inside] is conveyed by his character.” Lee Seo Jin has gained a lot love from selection present viewers for his manner of stating the reality and complaining about unfairness whereas concurrently caring for the solid and workers. Lee Seo Jin’s tough method of speech but affectionate persona is significantly much like Lee Jin Woo’s angle of being a tough reporter who can also’t ignore somebody’s determined plea for assist.

Moreover, the manufacturing crew added, “Lee Jin Woo is, in different phrases, Lee Seo Jin. Lee Seo Jin has delivered to life Lee Jin Woo’s actions and contours that have been solely depicted in writing inside the script. Because of that, the character’s appeal has doubled. Please stay up for Lee Seo Jin’s charming position as somebody who reveals information as he completes ‘Occasions’ and makes it even richer with this character synergy.”

“Occasions” is at the moment slated to premiere in February 2021. In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama right here!

Whilst you anticipate “Occasions,” watch Lee Seo Jin in “Little Forest” beneath:

