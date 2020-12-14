Lee Seo Jin, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Chul, And Moon Jung Hee Cast In New Political Mystery Drama

OCN has revealed the forged lineup for a brand new drama titled “Instances” (literal title)!

“Instances” is confirmed to be OCN’s first Saturday-Sunday drama of 2021 and can star Lee Seo Jin, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Chul, and Moon Jung Hee.

“Instances” is a “time warping” political thriller drama that tells the story of Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young), who turns into linked to reporter Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years up to now by way of a telephone name. Seo Jung In discovers a harmful reality as she tries to stop the dying of her father Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul), who’s the president.

Lee Seo Jin’s character Lee Jin Woo lives in 2015 as a reporter with sturdy convictions. He’s additionally the CEO of the information media firm Instances. By way of a telephone name linked to the longer term, he is launched to a surprising reality and falls right into a state of confusion. Nonetheless, he’ll persistently pursue the reality behind what has occurred. In his second OCN drama after “Entice,” Lee Seo Jin will painting a personality that’s in keeping with the “tsundere” (displaying chilly conduct whereas being warm-hearted on the within) character he has proven on selection reveals.

As Seo Jung In, Lee Joo Young might be a passionate reporter dwelling in 2020. She follows the footsteps of her president father who began out as a reporter. Her peaceable life is turned the other way up when her father passes away and she or he turns into in a position to talk with Lee Jin Woo from the previous by way of a name. Regardless of the surprising occasions occurring in her life, she is set to uncover the reality surrounding her father.

President Seo Gi Tae who holds the important thing to the reality is performed by Kim Young Chul. Seo Gi Tae was once a righteous reporter till he witnessed figures with energy concealing and manipulating the reality. After that have, he determined that he would rise to a place with authority, and he succeeded in changing into the president. This might be Kim Young Chul’s first function as a president in his 40 years of performing, however he will certainly pull it off charismatically.

Moon Jung Hee will play the assemblywoman Kim Young Joo who helps Seo Gi Tae and is the subsequent presidential candidate. Raised in poverty, Kim Young Joo grew as much as develop into a level-headed adventurer who is just not shaken by any threats that come at her. Agreeing with Seo Gi Tae’s convictions, she helped him rise to the place of president and have become certainly one of his closest advisors.

The manufacturing staff behind “Instances” commented, “A ‘time warping’ story the place characters dwelling 5 years aside join by way of a telephone name might be meshed with a sensible portrayal of the world of politics in addition to a contact of thrilling thriller, making a cohesive and heart-stopping drama. We’ve strengthened our first try at this style by casting the 4 nice actors. We’ll greet you in 2021 with a well-made drama that meets everybody’s expectations.”

“Instances” is slated to premiere February 2021.

In the meantime, take a look at Moon Jung Hee within the current drama “Search“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)