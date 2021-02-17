Lee Seo Jin, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Chul, And More Discuss Their “Occasions” Characters, Make Ratings Promise, And More

On February 16, OCN’s latest drama “Occasions” held an internet press convention forward of its premiere!

Current on the occasion was the primary forged of Lee Seo Jin, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Chul, and Moon Jung Hee, in addition to director Yoon Jong Ho.

“Occasions” is a “time-warp” political thriller drama about Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young), the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul). After miraculously speaking with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years previously by cellphone name, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to stop the demise of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful fact within the course of.

Director Yoon Jong Ho shared, “‘Occasions’ tells two tales, one concerning the lies that these with energy create, and one about uncovering the reality. This can be a new style that mixes the tight timeline of time-warp with a political thriller. Because it’s a brand new style, we need to ship a brand new form of enjoyable.”

Lee Seo Jin stars as Lee Jin Woo, a journalist from 5 years previously. Relating to his character, the actor commented, “Lee Jin Woo lives with out considering deeply however is a journalist who solely strikes ahead to attain his aim. He turns into entangled within the challenge after receiving a name from the long run.”

That is Lee Seo Jin’s first drama in two years after final showing in OCN’s “Entice.” He joked, “It’s not as a result of I like OCN or something, I identical to style initiatives.” He spoke concerning the affect Kim Young Chul’s look had on his choice to affix the drama, sharing, “Throughout our assembly, they mentioned that Kim Young Chul could be portraying the president. Since he’s a senior actor that I actually like and respect, I assumed that I’d a minimum of get to see him typically if we started working collectively. As a result of they mentioned Kim Young Chul was becoming a member of, I made a decision to affix too.”

Lee Joo Young stars as reporter Seo Jung In, the daughter of president Seo Gi Tae. Someday she is shocked to get up and uncover that her father died 4 years in the past whereas campaigning for the presidential election and she or he is now working at Every day Search.

She spoke about starring in her first lead drama position, sharing, “It’s true that after we began, I had considerations over whether or not I’d be capable to do effectively. Director Yoon Jong Ho and my senior actors believed in me and helped me succeed. Fortunately I’m doing effectively.”

When requested what key phrase she would really like hooked up to her title for this drama, Lee Joo Young answered, “Because it’s my first time starring in a 12-episode drama, if I simply hear that I’m an actress who was in a position to easily attain the tip, I couldn’t ask for extra.”

Lee Seo Jin surprisingly revealed, “There are hardly ever any occasions we truly meet. As a substitute of my chemistry with Joo Young, I needed to work effectively and act with the ground director (FD) who did Joo Young’s voice for me.” Lee Joo Young jokingly responded, “Their performing step by step acquired higher.”

Relating to his position because the president, Kim Young Chul commented, “Though I’ve portrayed a king many occasions, this was my first time because the president so I’m trying ahead to it a bit.”

He continued, “A king and president share the similarity of working a rustic however I imagine that because the president, I wanted to be charismatic, pleasant, and assured.” He jokingly added, “That’s why I confirmed them my pure picture. Am I not an actor with charisma, friendliness, and confidence?”

Moon Jung Hee performs Kim Young Joo, a member of Congress and the subsequent presidential candidate. She commented, “Kim Young Joo is a chilly and calculative individual. Though you would not see a variety of her within the teaser, there’s a motive why you can’t see her.”

Because the follow-up to latest OCN hit “The Uncanny Counter,” the forged was requested whether or not they felt any strain. The director answered, “I’m glad ‘The Uncanny Counter’ did so effectively. It’s so effectively made. Since ‘The Uncanny Counter’ achieved an uncanny viewership ranking, there’s much less strain. At first, there wasn’t zero strain, however they recorded the best rankings in OCN historical past. We’ll strive our greatest too.”

Kim Young Chul shared that he predicted viewership rankings of 13 % for “Occasions” and shared, “If we get 13 %, I’ll give 4 {dollars} to 1,000 folks. I’ll do it out of my very own pocket.” His rankings promise is a reference to his well-known line “4 {dollars}!” from the drama “Rustic Interval.”

OCN’s “Occasions” premieres on February 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the teaser right here!

