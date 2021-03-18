Lee Seung Gi Amps Up The Thrill With His Mysterious Aura In “Mouse”

There’s something fishy about Lee Seung Gi in tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mouse”!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge towards the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The two crew as much as observe down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

The earlier episode shocked the viewers with Jung Ba Reum showing earlier than the kidnapped youngster, which hinted that there was extra to the pleasant police officer than meets the attention.

The newly launched stills improve suspicion about this character. In the images, Jung Ba Reum meets a mysterious man late at evening. In one hand, Jung Ba Reum is holding his crutch, and within the different hand, he’s holding a thick envelope. A person in a helmet seems, and Jung Ba Reum arms the envelope to him. He seems to be round to verify nobody noticed him, and he stays behind to observe the person zoom off on his motorbike. Then he calls somebody with darkened eyes, arousing suspicion about his true nature.

Lee Seung Gi is receiving reward from the employees on the drama set for giving his all in each scene. On the day he was filming this scene, he arrived on the filming website early, ruminated over his character’s feelings whereas finding out the script, reviewed his positions with producing director (PD) Choi Joon Bae, and delivered constructive power to everybody in a honest method. Even supposing it may need been uncomfortable to stroll in the identical method whereas utilizing a crutch, he shortly completed filming with brilliant power.

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “Lee Seung Gi, who gave a stunning ending in episode 4, can even do a splendid job on this episode. The fifth episode will share one other clue concerning the predator they’re trying to find. Please look ahead to the subsequent episode airing on March 17 that will maximize the enjoyable of reasoning.”

The fifth episode of “Mouse” airs on March 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

