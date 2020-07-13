Lee Seung Gi And Cha Tae Hyun Meet Up With Lee Si Eon, Simon Dominic, And Jang Hyuk To Explore Their Hometown Of Busan

Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun explored town of Busan with Simon Dominic, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Si Eon on “Hometown Flex”!

tvN’s “Hometown Flex” is a brand new selection program that follows Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun round varied cities in Korea as they meet up with celebrities who grew up there to assist introduce them to the realm.

On the July 12 premiere, Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun took the KTX to Busan Station the place they met up with Busan locals Simon Dominic, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Si Eon. The manufacturing director (PD) defined this system to them saying, “‘Hometown Flex’ is a spread program the place native representatives take Seoul natives round varied cities and showcase what the cities have to supply.”

The Busan natives have been requested to talk of their Busan dialect and Jang Hyuk defined, “It’s awkward. I used to make use of it rather well, however after dwelling in Seoul for 26 years, my dialect finally ends up turning into Seoul speech.” He continued, “The Busan dialect relies on your technology. When you be taught the emotion, you get the texture for it.” Simon Dominic jokingly commented, “How are you going to clarify the dialect so properly…if you aren’t excellent at it?”

Jang Hyuk later instructed pork and rice soup for his or her first meal, and the group headed off to his favourite restaurant. Nevertheless, they have been stunned by the producers’ sudden proposal of a contest, with solely the profitable workforce with the ability to eat, making Simon Dominic remark, “If I knew it was like this, I wouldn’t have joined this program.”

Regardless of having instructed the restaurant, Jang Hyuk obtained the primary quiz unsuitable, and solely Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun got the possibility to eat.

After consuming, the group formally started their journey round Busan. Simon Dominic shared, “I didn’t know a lot whereas dwelling in Busan. I by no means went to Haeundae and didn’t actually go to the Gwangan seaside, however after working in Seoul, I started to overlook Busan.”

Their first cease was Taejongdae, a pure park in Busan with cliffs overlooking the ocean. Regardless of the warmth warning, Jang Hyuk insisted on a sizzling latte, and Lee Seung Gi commented with amusing, “I really feel so safe going with locals.” Nevertheless, as they strenuously climbed the steps, Cha Tae Hyun exclaimed, “I’m not letting you guys get away with this if the view isn’t wonderful.”

For lunch, the producers gave them a mission to get chopsticks from the shop on the cliff. With a three-set seafood meal on the road, the Seoul workforce gained as soon as once more. They even gained the following mission and teased the Busan workforce by saying, “We wish to cease consuming. We’re so full.”

Via a particular alternative, Simon Dominic lastly obtained to eat, and he instructed that Jang Hyuk and Lee Si Eon eat with him. Whereas they have been consuming, Lee Si Eon talked about his admiration for Jang Hyuk whereas rising up, sharing, “I actually needed to turn out to be such as you. In my neighborhood, there have been at all times so many rumors about you having lived there.”

After visiting a restaurant overlooking the Yeongdo District at Lee Si Eon’s request, the group head to the Pusan Nationwide College Station. Simon Dominic defined his reference to the place saying, “After I was in eighth grade, I went to a stay bar in Busan,” crediting the proprietor there for getting him into breakdancing and rap.

The stay bar was a non-alcoholic nightclub at some point, and Simon Dominic shared that he stopped visiting. He additionally talked about at all times practising his rap beneath the bridge beside Busan Station, and he placed on a efficiency of “Simon Dominic,” which he created in his hometown.

After a mini fan signal beneath the bridge, Simon Dominic visited the membership the place he bumped into the bar proprietor he talked about earlier. Seeing him for the primary time in 20 years, he truthfully revealed, “After I was youthful, I used to be so upset that the stay bar was a non-alcoholic nightclub.”

Greeting many others from his previous for the primary time in 20 years, Simon Dominic shed some tears one of many part-time employees on the time commented, “I nonetheless keep in mind clearly the Ki Seok (Simon Dominic’s delivery identify) who opened the door and walked in.”

tvN’s “Hometown Flex” airs on Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

