Lee Seung Gi And Cha Tae Hyun’s New Variety Show “Hometown Flex” To End Due To COVID-19

tvN’s new selection present “Hometown Flex” might be coming to an early finish because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hometown Flex,” which premiered in July, adopted Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun as they traveled across the nation and skilled life within the hometowns of superstar friends. Nonetheless, in August, resulting from an surprising surge in COVID-19 instances, this system introduced that it will briefly halt filming till the state of affairs improved.

This week, tvN confirmed that the range present can be airing its remaining episode on September 20. Because the present has not been capable of movie for a number of weeks, it will likely be airing a particular broadcast as a remaining goodbye to viewers.

Nonetheless, the producers of this system have said that they are going to be discussing the potential of a second season of “Hometown Flex” as soon as the state of affairs with COVID-19 improves.

The ultimate episode of “Hometown Flex” will air on September 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

