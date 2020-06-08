Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu Star – Variety

Netflix has secured the providers of two of East Asia’s most in demand younger stars Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu, for unscripted journey 123 present “Twogether.” The present goes to air from June 26.

The pair journey to locations recommended by their followers and grow to be buddies regardless of their language variations. The six-part present sees the pair start by visiting Yogyakarta and Bali in Indonesia, then Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and lastly Pokhara and Kathmandu in Nepal. These are all places that had been advisable by their followers. In the event that they efficiently full missions given in every metropolis, they are going to be allowed to go to a particular place to fulfill their ready followers.

Lee, from South Korea, is a musician, TV host and actor with movie credit together with “Love Forecast” and “The Princess and the Matchmaker” and a prolific TV resume together with “Sensible Legacy” and “My Girlfriend is a 9-Tailed Fox.”

Hailing from Taiwan, Liu was the star of hit movie “Extra Than Blue,” and Take Me to the Moon,” and TV reveals together with “Earlier than We Get Married,” and Netflix’s “Triad Princess.”

“Twogether” is produced by Firm SangSang, the Korean firm liable for many well-liked reveals, together with “Household Outing” and “Working Man,” in addition to Netflix unique sequence “Busted!” and “Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning.”