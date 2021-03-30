Lee Seung Gi And Kyung Soo Jin Engage In An Awkward Conversation In “Mouse”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mouse” has shared a preview of Lee Seung Gi’s quest for the reality behind his mind surgical procedure!

Spoilers

Beforehand, Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) obtained a mind surgical procedure after participating in a grotesque battle with Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon). When he awakened, he couldn’t recall any of his recollections, and he began to have totally different traits than earlier than. Then to his shock, he realized his mind surgeon was none aside from the Head Hunter Han Website positioning Joon (Ahn Jae Wook) and feared that he had transplanted Sung Yo Han’s mind into his head.

The newly launched stills depict Jung Ba Reum and Choi Hong Joo (Kyung Soo Jin) having a dialog. He sees her in entrance of the police station, and after watching her for some time, he hesitantly approaches her. They begin speaking to one another, nevertheless it’s apparent he feels awkward about how you can deliver a sure topic up, and he can’t even look her within the eyes. However, Choi Hong Joo regards him with an unreadable expression that’s someplace between doubt and coldness, and there isn’t a touch of a smile on her face.

On the day of filming this scene, Lee Seung Gi and Kyung Soo Jin, who haven’t been filming collectively shortly, greeted one another fortunately as quickly as they noticed one another. They mentioned the drama and elevated immersion into their roles. Throughout rehearsals, they confirmed honest ardour with out displaying any indicators of exhaustion. As soon as the cameras began rolling, they remodeled into their respective characters and expressed the chilly stress between them.

The manufacturing workforce mentioned, “The [plot development] of monitoring down the brand new serial murders and Jung Ba Reum’s efforts to search out the secret behind his mind surgical procedure might be drawn out in an fascinating method. Please control Jung Ba Reum to see if he’ll be capable of discover out the true nature of her unfamiliar recollections.”

The subsequent episode of “Mouse” will air on March 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

