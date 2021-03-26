Lee Seung Gi And Lee Hee Joon Are More Serious Than Ever As They Work Together In “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” has unveiled new stills of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon working collectively as soon as extra.

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his dad and mom. The 2 staff as much as observe down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Jung Ba Reum narrowly escaped loss of life and efficiently detected the psychological states of the murderers. After an encounter with Han Web optimization Joon (Ahn Jae Wook), Jung Ba Reum abruptly regained reminiscences of the little boy Jae Hoon (Kim Kang Hoon).

The upcoming episode 8 will present Jung Ba Reum and Go Moo Chi rolling up their sleeves and diving into fixing the homicide case.

The 2 characters search each nook of the homicide scene. Jung Ba Reum’s normal picture because the bumbling younger officer is nowhere to be seen as he charismatically makes use of his sharp senses to search for clues concerning the perpetrator’s habits. Go Moo Chi appears to be like over at Jung Ba Reum with disbelief about his transformation as he carries out a search of his personal.

Go Moo Chi and Jung Ba Reum are then seen exchanging tense and uneasy gazes (see high photograph), suggesting that one thing horrible could have taken place.

A supply from the drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Jung Ba Reum will really feel confused concerning the adjustments he abruptly experiences, and Go Moo Chi will really feel each glad and uncertain about Jung Ba Reum’s transformation. The way in which they perform a joint investigation amidst the harmful environment will maintain viewers all in favour of a brand new means.”

Episode 8 of “Mouse” airs March 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “Mouse” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)