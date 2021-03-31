Lee Seung Gi And Lee Hee Joon Get Into A Fight On “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” has shared a sneak peek of an sudden battle between Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller with an thrilling plot filled with twists and turns, and the most recent episode proved no exception. On the finish of the episode, Jung Ba Reum (performed by Lee Seung Gi) realized the stunning reality that Han Search engine optimization Joon (performed by Ahn Jae Wook) was the physician who had truly carried out his surgical procedure. In the meantime, Go Moo Chi (performed by Lee Hee Joon) was arrested by the police after he tried to falsely take the blame for the homicide of Woo Jae Pil (performed by Jung Suk Yong).

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, the story takes one other shocking flip: when Go Moo Chi exhibits up at Jung Ba Reum’s home drunk with out warning, the dream duo—who’ve all the time labored properly collectively as companions—get into their first struggle.

At first, Jung Ba Reum appears to be like shocked and nervous by Go Moo Chi’s state of utmost intoxication, because the older cop is barely capable of rise up straight. Nevertheless, the deeply upset Go Moo Chi quickly grabs Jung Ba Reum by the collar as he yells loudly at him, elevating the query of what may have made him so upset on the rookie cop.

Caught off guard by Go Moo Chi’s sudden conduct, Jung Ba Reum initially hesitates to behave—however as Go Moo Chi continues to rage at him, he ultimately grabs the opposite man and takes bodily management of the state of affairs.

The producers of “Mouse” teased, “Jung Ba Reum and Go Moo Chi, who joined forces to research a case and made up for one another’s shortcomings, will bitterly face off in opposition to one another in Episode 9. To search out out what results in this face-off, please tune in to Episode 9, which can ship extra plot twists that shock everybody as soon as once more.”

The following episode of “Mouse” will air on March 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the most recent episodes of the drama with subtitles under!

