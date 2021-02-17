Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun Preview An Unexpected Relationship In Upcoming Drama “Mouse”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” launched new stills of Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun!

“Mouse” is about an upright however naive younger police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a lawless detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who cares for nothing however revenge after a serial killer murdered his dad and mom when he was a toddler. The 2 of them group as much as chase down an evil predator who’s described as being within the “high 1 p.c” of psychopaths.

Lee Seung Gi performs Jung Ba Reum, the police substation’s clumsy new officer who’s so type and upright that he makes folks marvel if such an individual may actually exist. Park Ju Hyun will play the powerful highschool scholar Oh Bong Yi. Opposite to her small stature, Oh Bong Yi excels at all types of sports activities together with martial arts, boxing, and jiu-jitsu. Jung Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi’s relationship as neighbors will add an fascinating component to the drama.

The newly launched stills characteristic Jung Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi conversing close to the doorway to their neighborhood. After stopping Oh Bong Yi who was passing by him, he reveals her a flyer that was caught to the wall. Nevertheless, Oh Bong Yi turns round after laughing coldly and giving him some form of warning.

Jung Ba Reum reveals concern as he palms over the bag of drugs he’s ready beforehand, however Oh Bong Yi appears to reply in anger and frustration, leaving Jung Ba Reum behind. Viewers are curious to seek out out the explanation behind Oh Bong Yi’s chilly angle in the direction of Jung Ba Reum, who is thought for his optimistic power within the neighborhood. Moreover, the stills increase questions on what might be connecting the 2 characters, as there appears to be extra to their relationship than one usually between a police officer and a highschool scholar.

Whereas filming the scene, Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun warmed up the set by displaying concern for the employees as a result of chilly climate. Whereas the employees have been making ready for the scene, the 2 actors labored laborious by rehearsing their actions and traces. Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun rapidly accomplished the scene with their distinctive focus when filming really started.

The manufacturing group praised, “Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun are actors that full scene after scene with their thorough preparation and earnest attitudes to the extent that they don’t want any particular directing.” They added, “Please stay up for the bickering chemistry between Jung Ba Reum, who is named the No. 1 option to be an appropriate son-in-law within the neighborhood, and the problematic highschool scholar Oh Bong Yi.”

“Mouse” premieres on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a trailer right here!

Watch Lee Seung Gi in “Little Forest” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)