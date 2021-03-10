Lee Seung Gi And Park Ju Hyun Share A Comforting Meal Together In “Mouse”

“Mouse” has launched new stills of a heat interplay between Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun!

tvN’s “Mouse” is about an harmless and upright younger man named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The 2 crew as much as monitor down an evil predator who is named the “high 1 p.c of psychopaths.” Park Ju Hyun performs troublesome highschool pupil Oh Bong Yi who’s gifted in numerous varieties of martial arts.

Forward of episode three, tvN launched new pictures of Jung Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi sharing a meal of ox bone soup at a restaurant, with Jung Ba Reum fastidiously caring for Oh Bong Yi. As he pours her rice into her soup for her, Oh Bong Yi appears away and shyly smiles, displaying her appreciation for Jung Ba Reum. They give the impression of being shut and seem like partaking in heat dialog, contrasting their chilly earlier encounters.

Nevertheless, Jung Ba Reum is quickly after wanting shocked and wide-eyed at a remark that Oh Bong Yi makes. Viewers can anticipate finding out what occurred to damage their heat second so rapidly.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Jung Ba Reum got here face-to-face with resident Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon) after his greatest pal Na Chi Kook (Lee Search engine marketing Joon) bought into an accident. Oh Bong Yi additionally fell right into a panic after listening to a information story in regards to the launch of a sexual assault prison, revealing her trauma. The reality of their pasts will slowly unravel, in addition to the reveal of who Jae Hoon is, who beforehand talked about that he was a predator.

The producers shared, “Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun are actors with an excellent relationship in actual life, in addition to good chemistry within the drama, in order that they at all times make the environment on set really feel brilliant and completely satisfied. Please try this week’s broadcast the place the 2 characters will showcase their awkward but pleasant relationship.”

Episode 3 of “Mouse” airs March 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Begin watching “Mouse” right here!

