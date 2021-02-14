Lee Seung Gi And Yang Se Hyung Get Giddy About Meeting Their Former Bias Eugene On “Grasp In The Home”

S.E.S.’s Eugene might be making Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung’s “Desires Come True” on the subsequent episode of “Grasp within the Home”!

On the upcoming February 14 episode of the SBS selection present, “The Penthouse” star Eugene will flip Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung into giddy fanboys whereas making a particular look because the solid’s latest grasp.

Earlier than Eugene’s arrival, the solid members might be tasked with singing hit songs by first-generation idols similar to H.O.T., SECHSKIES, and S.E.S. with a purpose to obtain hints concerning the id of their mysterious new grasp. Simply as they passionately get into singing and dancing an S.E.S. tune, Eugene shocks the members by out of the blue showing behind them.

After fortunately exclaiming that they thought she’d popped out of the TV, the solid members reveal that there are a couple of true Eugene followers of their midst. Lee Seung Gi shares that Eugene was his No. 1 bias out of all of the first-generation idols, whereas Yang Se Hyung cracks everybody up along with his hilarious response to seeing his former bias in particular person.

Later, Yang Se Hyung refers to Eugene’s character Oh Yoon Hee from the hit SBS drama “The Penthouse” by joking, “I really feel like she would possibly out of the blue stab me within the again.” Eugene makes everybody snort by replying with a threatening look in her eye, “I can carry Oh Yoon Hee out proper now.”

Eugene’s episode of “Grasp within the Home” will air on February 14 at 6:25 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for “Grasp within the Home” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch Eugene within the first season of “The Penthouse” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)