Lee Seung Gi Candidly Opens Up About How He Has Trouble Processing Stress And Sadness

The August 2 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” adopted the solid as they met with Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon to speak about love and life.

Issues bought severe throughout a sport of Fact or Dare when Lee Seung Gi opened up a couple of concern he’s been mulling over. He was first requested, “Do you are feeling so lonely that it drives you loopy?” and he replied, “It’s to not the purpose the place I really feel like I’m going loopy.” ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo then requested, “Have you ever cried just lately since you have been upset?” Lee Seung Gi shocked everybody when he stated, “No. Not just lately. Really, I haven’t up to now 4 years.”

Jang Do Yeon requested, “Are you the kind of one who pushes feelings down when one thing unhappy occurs?” He replied, “Today, I generally marvel if I’ve misplaced the power to really feel disappointment. I believe I instantly minimize down any feeling of disappointment if I really feel it creeping up. Like I can’t afford to really feel it.”

He continued on to say, “A query I get requested rather a lot is how I relieve stress. For a few years, I haven’t been in a position to give you a solution to that query. Like I can’t see the clear path in entrance of me. I do get careworn, I do know I expertise plenty of stress, however I don’t know the place it goes. I do know it’s constructed up someplace, however I don’t know simply how a lot has constructed up. I’m the sort that buries my stress within the floor, and I’ve by no means dug it again as much as look over it once more.”

Jang Do Yeon empathized with him and stated, “That may be harmful as a result of it’d all explode someday, and it’s possible you’ll not be capable of management it.” She urged retaining a diary, and Lee Seung Gi stated he was warming as much as the concept as he stated, “I preserve asking myself, as a substitute of simply burying my feelings and working, would issues have been completely different if I saved a diary, which might enable me to carry these feelings again up and course of them as I wrote?” Jang Do Yeon agreed and stated, “I learn someplace that everybody has a restrict to the feelings we will maintain within us. So we’ve to empty out these feelings as a way to let extra in.”

