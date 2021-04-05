Lee Seung Gi Compares Lee Kyung Kyu And Kang Ho Dong’s Variety Styles + Lee Kyung Kyu Shares Practical Variety Advice

Veteran selection star Lee Kyung Kyu appeared because the “grasp” on the April 4 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home.”

Throughout the center of their “selection coaching,” Lee Kyung Kyu all of the sudden mentioned, “Let’s eat! Take a break,” and hit the slate earlier than leaving the shoot. Lee Kyung Kyu is well-known for his dislike of filming for a very long time and is understood for exhibiting a prickly persona on selection exhibits.

Lee Seung Gi commented, “Lee Kyung Kyu is the grasp of the one that was my selection grasp. However they’re so totally different. Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu are fully totally different.”

Yang Se Hyung agreed and mentioned, “Kang Ho Dong is the kind to work arduous at creating one thing, whereas Lee Kyung Kyu simply goes with the stream and lets issues occur.” Lee Seung Gi added, “He fully flipped the script on what we anticipated from ‘selection exhibits.’”

Throughout the episode, Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung requested Lee Kyung Kyu concerning the secret to being a veteran on this planet of selection exhibits. Yang Se Hyung requested, “What do you do if you really feel that one thing isn’t humorous?”

Lee Kyung Kyu replied, “Don’t attempt to combat it. Simply go together with it. If it isn’t enjoyable, then it’ll finish in some way.” He additionally confirmed his tendency to be blunt when he mentioned, “Don’t suppose that you just’ll go till the tip with these 5 members. All the time understand that one or two of chances are you’ll depart. In selection exhibits, it’s greatest to not get too connected.”

Later, Lee Kyung Kyu used Courageous Ladies for example of how entertainers rose and fell on the reactions of the folks round them. “Courageous Ladies’ recognition is due to the response of their navy followers,” he mentioned. “After I first noticed a Courageous Ladies video, I felt that the troopers’ reactions introduced it to life. I felt that they’d do nicely ultimately due to these reactions. Irrespective of how nice the video is shot, it’s no use if nobody reacts to it. Their video went viral due to the troopers’ reactions.”

Lee Seung Gi mentioned, “However you don’t react a lot, so how did you get on prime?” and Lee Kyung Kyu replied merely, “I surrounded myself with individuals who give good reactions. Lee Yoon Suk was one of the best at that. Somebody who offers soulless reactions is Growth.”

