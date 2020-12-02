Lee Seung Gi Confirms Details For His First Full Album In 5 Years

Lee Seung Gi has shared the main points for his seventh studio album!

In November, Lee Seung Gi made his comeback as a singer via the pre-release single “The Peculiar Man.”

Now he has confirmed that his upcoming full album, titled “THE PROJECT,” will likely be launched on December 10 at 6 p.m. KST in each on-line and offline codecs.

The album will comprise a complete of 9 tracks and options work from a few of the prime producers in South Korea. Yoon Jong Shin produced the pre-release observe “The Peculiar Man,” and different producers credited on the album embody Courageous Brothers, Nell, and Epitone Undertaking.

Courageous Brothers produced the album’s title observe, “I’ll Do Effectively” (literal translation), which is a rock ballad with an addictive sorrowful melody and repeated lyrics. Nell’s Kim Jong Wan produced the track “Boy, Walks the Path” (literal translation), which is a track about how individuals develop over time and chase their goals. It’s meant to be like a diary that displays Lee Seung Gi’s path in life and options emotional piano and string sounds.

Epitone Undertaking’s Cha Se Jung produced the track “Your Eyes, Your Palms, Your Lips” (literal translation), which is about returning to a liked one in goals so as to ship them the love that they weren’t in a position to present earlier than. It’s meant to be a therapeutic track for individuals throughout these tough occasions.

“THE PROJECT” can even function remastered songs from Lee Seung Gi’s earlier albums.

HOOK Leisure acknowledged, “Lee Seung Gi can’t cover his pleasure and nervousness at returning to his unique work as a singer after 5 years. He’s assured that this seventh studio album is his greatest work, having been labored on by a few of the greatest producers in South Korea.”

