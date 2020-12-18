Lee Seung Gi Explains Why He Waited So Long To Release New Music And What Encouraged Him To Return

Lee Seung Gi spoke about making a return along with his seventh studio album!

On December 17, Lee Seung Gi held a press convention for his newest album “The Mission” which was launched on December 10 together with title monitor “I Will.” The press convention was hosted by his good friend and fellow “Grasp within the Home” solid member Shin Sung Rok.

“The Mission” marks Lee Seung Gi’s return as a singer after 5 years. He thanked followers for all their love and assist and shared, “Since I used to be releasing an album for the primary time in 5 years, I needed to overcome loads of my private worries and considerations throughout preparations.”

He continued, “There are 4 new songs. If I had two or three our bodies, I’d’ve crammed all of it with new songs however I used to be restricted by my bodily energy. I had a pair gem-like songs I had labored on prior to now. There are additionally some songs that I needed to sing however couldn’t as a result of they had been overshadowed by the title monitor. I narrowed it down to 5 songs and remastered them to launch my seventh album.”

Lee Seung Gi spoke about eager to sing since his discharge from the navy in 2017. He mentioned, “I actually, actually needed to sing, however my situation wouldn’t return again to regular. That prolonged my preparation time. I did begin however I didn’t suppose it was sufficient. It might’ve been pushed again additional however I gained confidence that folks beloved and waited for my voice after singing ‘Forbidden Love.’” Earlier this 12 months, Lee Seung Gi sang “Forbidden Love” on “Grasp within the Home,” which gained loads of consideration as followers expressed their need to see him promote as a singer once more.

Lee Seung Gi continued, “As soon as I bought to my 30s and I had been selling for 16 to 17 years, I needed to make music I used to be happy with. I had the will to be a bit extra critical and meticulous. Since I additionally act and seem on selection reveals, I didn’t need being a singer to simply be a token. When folks take a look at me simply as a singer, I needed to listen to ‘You’re doing effectively.’”

The singer made his debut in 2004 and launched quite a few hit songs earlier than venturing out into appearing and selection reveals. He defined, “There are hardly ever any days the place I’m not working. As of late after I relaxation, I give myself a pat on the again. Since I used my physique, I have to reward it. Whether or not I relaxation, eat, or simply look after it, I’ve to do one thing.”

Lee Seung Gi continued, “I used to suppose it was a reward that I didn’t get exhausted. Nonetheless, nowadays, it’s onerous to deal with something. Your power has a restrict. I pat myself on the again to thank my physique for enduring all this so effectively.”

Lastly, he commented, “I’ll work onerous. If I’m to do all the pieces I need to do, it’s necessary to handle myself. I gained’t let go as a singer and I’ll transfer you with good music and an excellent voice.”

