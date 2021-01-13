Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, And More Gather For 1st Script Reading Of Upcoming tvN Mystery Thriller

tvN’s upcoming thriller drama has launched a photograph from the forged’s first script studying!

“Mouse” (literal title) is a brand new thriller thriller set in a world the place people can establish psychopaths via a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query, “Would you give start to a baby figuring out they have been a psychopath?”

The launched pictures showcase the forged’s chemistry and fervour from their first script studying again in October 2020. Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who passionately believes in justice. Lee Hee Joon performs Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose mother and father have been murdered when he was younger and is prepared to resort to any means to avenge their deaths.

Park Ju Hyun will play troublesome highschool scholar Oh Bong Yi who lives together with her grandmother. Opposite to her small stature, Oh Bong Yi has a cool and hard character and excels at every kind of sports activities together with martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Kyung Soo Jin performs producing director Choi Hong Joo who has quite a few awards underneath her belt regardless of her younger age. As a baby, Choi Hong Joo was used as a pawn to catch a assassin and Kyung Soo Jin portrays her secretive character meticulously with utmost element.

Ahn Jae Wook performs star neurosurgeon Han Search engine marketing Joon who is understood for his genius expertise, speech, and manners. His spouse Sung Ji Eun shall be portrayed by Kim Jung Nan who will emotionally join with viewers and assist them relate to the story. Block B’s P.O will play detective Shin who has simply been named to the murder workforce. Kim Kang Hoon, who performs Lee Seung Gi’s youthful counterpart, is alleged to have greeted everybody brightly earlier than utterly remodeling his gaze as soon as the studying started. Even throughout a break, he didn’t go away his seat and continued to give attention to the script, impressing employees and his fellow actors.

The producer commented, “The synergy between these actors as they acted via this turbulent plot was actually wonderful. It was an atmosphere of extremely robust appearing that even made the producers say, ‘I’m curious concerning the ‘Mouse’ we’ll see via the display screen.’ The undertaking has a novel stress that can make you breathe quietly and the characters and chemistry that can make your chest really feel sizzling. ‘Mouse,’ which was exploding with vitality ranging from the script studying, will discover its option to your houses this coming February. Please give it a lot of consideration.”

tvN’s “Mouse” premieres February 2021. Watch the primary teaser right here!

