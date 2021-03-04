Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, And More Talk About Their “Mouse” Characters, Why They Joined The Forged, And More

On March 3, the crew behind the tvN drama “Mouse” celebrated its premiere day with a press convention.

“Mouse” is a brand new tvN thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths by way of a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. Lee Seung Gi stars within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who’s obsessed with justice, whereas Lee Hee Joon performs Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose mother and father have been murdered when he was younger and is keen to resort to any means essential to avenge their deaths. The two males kind an unlikely partnership to chase down an evil predator who is known as the “high 1 %” of psychopaths.

Stars Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin took half within the March 3 press convention together with Director Choi Joon Bae.

Lee Seung Gi shared, “Once I obtained the script, it was stunning. I would say that it had a powerful influence, and it regarded totally different from earlier initiatives on the market. I put a whole lot of thought into whether or not I may pull this off properly. The script was strong. I thought that if the message it needed to inform was conveyed properly, then folks would be capable to relate to that message. I selected it as a result of the method of conveying that was a bit totally different from my earlier dramas, and it had a powerful and darkish really feel to it.”

Lee Hee Joon shared, “The script was so nice and detailed. On the identical time, there have been a whole lot of points that needed to be pulled off in a formidable means, to the purpose that I questioned if I’d be supplied a task like this once more. I selected the drama as a result of I used to be very enthusiastic about it.”

Park Ju Hyun performs the function of the robust highschool scholar Oh Bong Yi. She stated, “Once I first obtained the script, I couldn’t cease studying it. I believe I simply saved studying whereas I stayed seated. It had velocity and rigidity, and I used to be excited by the thought that if we did a superb job, then I might be part of an awesome drama being made in Korea. Once I was studying the script, the character Bong Yi made my coronary heart ache essentially the most. I selected the drama as a result of I needed to do a superb job at portraying her.”

Kyung Soo Jin takes the function of the proficient producing director (PD) Choi Hong Joo, and she or he stated, “The script was so nice. I take a look at the title once I see the script, and I felt affection for the title Choi Hong Joo. Once I first met with the director, I used to be impressed.”

Lee Seung Gi spoke about his character Jung Ba Reum. “His character and id are what’s vital, extra so than his occupation,” he stated. “Since these are mixed along with his skilled picture as a police officer, he does appear somewhat clumsy and cute.” He added, “More so than getting ready for the job of a police officer, I believed rather a lot about learn how to do properly at portraying Jung Ba Reum’s id and objectives.”

Lee Hee Joon shared {that a} key level for viewers might be “braveness.” He stated, “I hope that you just’ll acquire a whole lot of braveness as you watch how the characters dwell and the way they don’t hand over.”

Speaking about his personal character, he additionally used the phrase “braveness” whereas describing him. He stated, “He offers with ache and anger, so I believe it is going to give the viewers braveness too. I believe it’d make them assume, ‘He will get by way of life whereas enduring like that’ and make them touched.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon additionally spoke about working collectively. “Our chemistry is basically good within the drama however I believe our actual life chemistry is even higher,” stated Lee Seung Gi. “I’m relying rather a lot on Lee Hee Joon. I believe that the drama appears extra lively as a result of he’s enjoying the function of Go Moo Chi.”

Lee Hee Joon shared, “When your co-star has such a superb character and manners, filming is a pleasure. Once I first obtained the script, I turned down the function as a result of it was so troublesome, however I made a decision to take part once I heard that Lee Seung Gi had stated that he wouldn’t do it except I took half. I’m comfortable to be filming with Lee Seung Gi and we’re making an attempt to do properly till the top. I’d rating our chemistry as 120 factors [out of 100].”

Park Ju Hyun shared, “I believe everybody offers with their very own wounds, it doesn’t matter what dimension they’re. Everybody’s struggling to beat them.” She continued, “‘Mouse’ will be capable to present a small however particular consolation to viewers.” The actress additionally stated, “It’s a criminal offense thriller but it surely’s not only a chilly drama. I’m assured in my perception that you just’ll get pleasure from it.”

On her personal character, Park Ju Hyun described her as invincible. She stated, “She has a whole lot of wounds and unhealthy issues maintain occurring to her. Because the drama develops, it looks as if she may be capable to see the sunshine, however the sky falls. Regardless of that, she doesn’t again down and she or he tries to endure it.” She shared that Oh Bong Yi will be capable to give energy to viewers.

Kyung Soo Jin shared, “My character is like an onion. Because the episodes progress, she’ll present a whole lot of attention-grabbing points.”

The premiere episode of the drama is rated 19+, and Lee Seung Gi shared that it was essential with a view to convey the circumstances inside the plot and the author’s supposed message. “The choice to make it 19+ was inevitable if we needed to correctly convey the message, and I’m grateful to the community for making the choice,” he stated. “I used to be involved that if issues have been eliminated in order to modify the ranking and we went with 15+, then the drama would turn out to be totally different from the the reason why we’d chosen to participate. That’s why I’m grateful that the premiere is nineteen+. It’s my first time doing a 19+ challenge so I believe it is going to stand out amongst my filmography, and I’m inquisitive about what the reactions might be like from people who find themselves used to my current picture.”

