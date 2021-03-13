Lee Seung Gi, Lee Kyung Kyu, And Lee Seung Yeop Team Up For New SBS Golf Variety Show

Lee Seung Gi, Lee Kyung Kyu, and Lee Seung Yeop are starring in a brand new SBS selection present about golf!

On March 12, DongA.com reported that the trio was in dialog with SBS about showing on an upcoming selection program associated to golf. It was described that the present continues to be within the early planning phases and doesn’t have a title but. The report additionally states that this system will likely be helmed by producing director Ahn Jae Chul, who created the SBS basketball selection present “Good-looking Tigers.”

Later that day, a supply from SBS confirmed to Newsen, “Lee Seung Gi, Lee Kyung Kyu, and Lee Seung Yeop are showing on a brand new selection present about golf.”

Lee Seung Gi stars on SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” and he beforehand impressed golfer Pak Se Ri along with his swing whereas on this system.

Lee Kyung Kyu hosts exhibits together with KBS 2TV’s “Canine Are Unimaginable” and KakaoTV’s “ZZIN Kyung Kyu,” and he’s typically described {golfing} as one among his hobbies. Lee Seung Yeop is retired baseball participant who’s now a commentator, and that is his first time showing as a daily on a range present.

