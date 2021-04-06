Lee Seung Gi Makes A Drastic Transformation In New Poster For “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” unveiled a brand new poster for the second half of the drama!

The drama is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge towards the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The 2 group as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

“Mouse” has hinted that new adjustments might be coming to the drama.

Beforehand, it was revealed that Han Search engine optimization Joon (Ahn Jae Wook), a.okay.a. Head Hunter, transplanted his son Sung Yo Han’s (Kwon Hwa Woon’s) mind into Jung Ba Reum’s head. Ever since then, Jung Ba Reum hasn’t been himself, and he desperately prayed that he wouldn’t develop into just like the psycho. Nevertheless, Jung Ba Reum couldn’t restrain his new aspect and ultimately strangled a person.

The brand new poster offers a peek at Jung Ba Reum’s transformation. In the earlier poster, Jung Ba Reum was sporting a spotless police uniform and had a decided expression that confirmed his will to get the villain it doesn’t matter what. Nevertheless, on this new poster, Jung Ba Reum is sporting a black coat, and his hair is slicked again and parted in order that his brow exhibits. His expression is chilly and cruel, and Go Moo Chi seems to be at him with doubt and confusion. In contrast to the earlier poster’s tagline that learn “He is searching folks,” the tagline on this one reads, “I’m starting a brand new hunt.”

The manufacturing group shared, “As the general context and environment of the drama has been fully modified, we tried to seize that visually by the primary poster for the second half. In order to enhance the viewers’s understanding of the plot and to induce curiosity, a particular episode will air on April 7 to summarize the story’s components and twists thus far. Please look ahead to the unpredictable second half of the drama.”

“Mouse” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Compensate for the newest episodes of the drama with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)