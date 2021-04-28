Lee Seung Gi Makes Chilling Transformation For “Mouse” Special Episodes Poster

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mouse” released a new poster for its special episodes!

In the beginning, the drama was billed as a thrilling chase between a psychopathic predator and Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon), a hardboiled detective out for revenge for his parents’ murder, and Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi), an upright and passionate young police officer.

During the drama, there were several twists and turns about Jung Ba Reum’s true identity as his psychopathic tendencies emerged. In the last episode, Jung Ba Reum fell into a state of shock after finally realizing that the murders he had recalled in his head were all actions he had committed in the past. As Go Moo Chi continued to review the cases related to the “predator,” he became more and more suspicious of Jung Ba Reum.

The frightening new poster for the special episodes “Mouse: The Predator” confirms once more that Jung Ba Reum had been the real predator all along. The poster delivers chills as it shares a peek at the location of the first case in which predator Jung Ba Reum’s intrinsic evil instincts were awoken. Jung Ba Reum has a mad look in his eyes as he pushes the Bible towards Song Soo Ho (Song Boo Gun), who is slowly losing consciousness as he also loses blood. Viewers are curious to learn the real reason why Jung Ba Reum murdered Song Soo Ho.

“Mouse: The Predator” will feature the reverse side and hidden stories of various cases through predator Jung Ba Reum’s perspective, and it’ll resolve the remaining questions that have yet to be answered. Furthermore, it will reveal clues about the remaining incidents, raising excitement among viewers to deduce the truth.

The production team shared, “‘Mouse: The Predator’ contains various stories that couldn’t be told because the real predator’s identity had been hidden. If you try to deduce and guess the clues that have yet to be solved through ‘Mouse: The Predator,’ you’ll be able to enjoy the rest of the story even more.”

The special episodes “Mouse: The Predator” will be pre-released via TVing on April 28 at 4 p.m. KST. The first episode will officially air via tvN on April 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST, and the second episode will air on April 29 at the same time. “Mouse” will return with episode 16 on May 5 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

