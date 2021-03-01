Lee Seung Gi, Park Ju Hyun, And More Display Chemistry And Passion Behind The Scenes Of “Mouse”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” has shared a enjoyable glimpse of its starring forged behind the scenes!

“Mouse” is a brand new thriller thriller set in a world the place people can establish psychopaths by a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb. Lee Seung Gi will star within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who’s obsessed with justice, whereas Lee Hee Joon will play Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose dad and mom had been murdered when he was younger and is keen to resort to any means essential to avenge their deaths.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes images from filming, the celebrities of “Mouse” mild up the set with their brilliant smiles and playful off-camera chemistry—however as soon as they get right down to enterprise, the look of their eyes turns fierce as they showcase their dedication to their roles.

As quickly because the director yells “Lower,” Lee Seung Gi rushes to the monitor to fastidiously verify his efficiency within the final take, and he meticulously goes over the main points of every scene along with his co-stars. In the meantime, in distinction to his tough, intimidating character, Lee Hee Joon is all the time able to lend a serving to hand to the crew and his fellow actors behind the scenes, thoughtfully giving recommendation to his co-stars and joking round with them between takes.

With a view to play the function of Oh Bong Yi, a troublemaking highschool scholar who boasts spectacular martial arts expertise and is sweet at each sport, Park Ju Hyun took motion lessons and even bought train gear in order that she may work out at dwelling.

The new images seize the actress’s fiery gaze as she transforms into the powerful Oh Bong Yi, and he or she passionately provides her all in each motion scene with out being afraid to interrupt a sweat.

Kyung Soo Jin, who might be enjoying the proficient producing director (PD) Choi Hong Joo, equally practiced imitating the tone and facial expressions of real-life reporters to be able to get into character.

The behind-the-scenes images present the distinction between her poised character and her real-life persona as she cheerfully chats along with her co-stars.

The producers of “Mouse” commented, “Along with the actors’ tireless ardour, their explosive chemistry at any time when they meet has been boosting the standard of the drama. Please look ahead to the primary episode of ‘Mouse,’ which can open up new horizons for tvN’s style items in 2021.”

“Mouse” premieres on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST and might be accessible with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a spotlight clip for the drama with English subtitles under!

