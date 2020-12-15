Lee Seung Gi, Park So Dam, Sung Si Kyung, And Lee Da Hee To Return As MCs For 35th Golden Disc Awards

The MCs have been introduced for the following Golden Disc Awards!

On December 15, it was revealed that Park So Dam, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung, who hosted the thirty fourth Golden Disc Awards, will likely be returning for the 35th Golden Disc Awards.

Park So Dam and Lee Seung Gi will likely be MCs on the primary day highlighting digital releases, whereas Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung will likely be internet hosting the second day highlighting bodily album releases.

The 35th Golden Disc Awards will likely be held on January 9 and 10 of 2021. Try the nominees right here!

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews

Supply (1)