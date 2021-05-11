Lee Seung Gi Sheds Heart-Wrenching Tears After Discovering Mysterious Photo In “Mouse”

Lee Seung Gi will experience an emotional moment in the next episode of tvN’s “Mouse.”

Spoilers

Previously, Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) went into panic mode after realizing everything surrounding him was a lie. In addition, Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) found out that Lee Seung Gi had been at the crime sites where the criminals hadn’t been identified.

Newly released stills of episode 18 show Jung Ba Reum, a psychopathic predator who gained emotions after his brain surgery, pouring out his grief. Jung Ba Reum discovers a photo and freezes in shock. His eyes well up with tears, and he struggles to hold back his cries. However, he breaks down while clutching the picture against his chest. Curiosity is mounting over what kind of picture he found and why he started sobbing as soon as he saw it.

As soon as Lee Seung Gi arrived at the set, he talked with director Choi Joon Bae and worked on his emotions in order to portray this scene as naturally as possible. He then perfectly performed this scene by trying to endure his sadness at first but then bursting into uncontrollable tears later on. Moreover, it is said that Lee Seung Gi showed professional attitude on set by monitoring his scene and checking the details even when he hadn’t recovered from his emotions yet.

The drama’s production team commented, “As many events and twists have erupted in succession, we tried to compress the past narrative clearly again to help viewers understand the plot and increase their interest. Please look forward to the rest of the story about how Jung Ba Reum, who has learned about his past as a guinea pig, will face the huge truth that will gradually reveal himself.”

The next episode of “Mouse” will air on May 12 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama here:

Watch Now

Source (1)