Lee Seung Gi Talks About Working With Jasper Liu On Their Travel Show “Twogether”

On July 3, Lee Seung Gi sat down for a web based interview to speak about his Netflix present “Twogether.”

“Twogether” is a journey selection program starring Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu, who’re the identical age however come from totally different international locations and communicate totally different languages. Collectively, they journey to totally different international locations to fulfill followers and overcome their boundaries to kind a friendship. The present was filmed again in 2019, however made its premiere on June 26.

Lee Seung Gi stated, “I’m honored and grateful [that the show is performing well]. By Netflix, the present premiered in 190 international locations on the similar time. I’m grateful that individuals confirmed their love for content material that has a special language and tradition from theirs. I’m glad that one thing we labored so onerous on had good outcomes.”

He continued, “I didn’t know something again after I did ‘Noonas Over Flowers.’ The purpose of that program was sightseeing, and I performed a help function for the feminine solid members. This present is about discovering followers by varied missions, so the main focus was totally different, however the expertise from that point helped. I was much less afraid about touring overseas.”

About his co-star, Jasper Liu, he stated, “I believe I used to be lucky to have met somebody who was like a diamond within the tough as a possible selection star. I’ve carried out numerous journey selection exhibits up to now, and I believe that I choose to be outdoor and be bodily somewhat than spend time in a studio. It may be onerous on me in a bodily sense, however I can really feel the enjoyment of acquiring outcomes by onerous work.”

He added, “After I noticed Jasper Liu in movies and TV exhibits, I assumed that he was the romantic, candy kind. After I met him in actual life, I noticed that he is that, however he can also be energetic and has a prankster’s sense. Throughout filming, I didn’t really feel the language and cultural variations to be a severe barrier and we have been snug and had enjoyable collectively.”

Because the one with extra expertise doing selection packages, Lee Seung Gi stated, “I loved pranking Jasper Liu all through the present. However he loved it too, as a result of he may really feel himself studying. He informed me that I used to be his grasp, however that subsequent time he would flip the tables on me. I may have teased him extra, however I used to be cautious of the truth that he hadn’t carried out a lot selection earlier than. If he retains working with me, I believe he’ll develop much more.”

He added, “At first, it was awkward. We needed to do a present collectively, however we couldn’t talk, so we didn’t know how one can method one another. However we naturally turned shut whereas touring collectively, sleeping collectively, consuming collectively, and doing missions and assembly followers collectively. After we parted on the airport, we hugged with the mindset that we needed to see one another once more. Our final mission was in Korea. I launched him to some good locations and meals and he stated that he wish to journey in Korea extra.”

Lee Seung Gi then stated with a smile, “For some cause, when Jasper Liu calls me by my title, it sounds much like when Kang Ho Dong does the identical. There’s one thing determined about the best way they name after me. I believe it’s related.”

The actor and singer talked briefly about being nearly 20 years into his profession. Lee Seung Gi made his debut as a singer in 2004, that means that he has been on this enterprise for 16 years. “I’m all the time afraid that I’ll turn out to be used to this work and begin doing it like a routine,” he stated. “As the years go by, you study extra issues. Because the successes preserve coming, you begin to really feel extra sure. I need to preserve making an attempt new issues. For somebody in a long-lived profession, the greatest fear is that they’ll get used to it.”

Take a look at Lee Seung Gi in the newest episode of “Grasp within the Home”!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)