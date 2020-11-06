Lee Seung Gi To Make Comeback As Singer After Nearly 5 Years

Lee Seung Gi is making his long-awaited return as a singer!(*5*)

On November 6, Lee Seung Gi introduced that he can be releasing his seventh studio album subsequent month, marking his first new album in 5 years.

Forward of the album's launch in December, Lee Seung Gi will likely be gearing up for his comeback as a singer by dropping the pre-release monitor "Cliché Man" (literal translation) on November 15. The tune will mark Lee Seung Gi's very first collaboration with legendary singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin, who produced the monitor.

Lee Seung Gi final launched a studio album again in 2015, and his most up-to-date music launch was the tune "Meet Somebody Like Me," which he dropped in March 2016 following his navy enlistment.

Lee Seung Gi's company defined that he had determined to make his comeback as a singer after the explosive consideration he obtained for his cowl of Kim Kyung Ho's "Forbidden Love" on the SBS selection present "Grasp within the Home."

The company acknowledged, "After worrying about how to answer his followers' passionate love and help for his efficiency of 'Forbidden Love,' Lee Seung Gi in the end determined to make his return as a singer. Lee Seung Gi is set to dwell as much as his followers' needs and return with even higher-quality music. Please cheer on Lee Seung Gi, who's at present nervous and excited for his first comeback in a very long time as a singer, as he makes his return."

