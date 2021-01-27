Lee Seung Gi Transforms Into An Eager And Helpful Rookie Police Officer In New Drama

tvN’s “Mouse” shared the primary stills of Lee Seung Gi’s police officer character!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths by a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query, “Would you give start to a toddler realizing they had been a psychopath?” Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who passionately believes in justice. Lee Hee Joon takes the function of Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose dad and mom had been murdered when he was younger and is prepared to resort to any means to avenge their deaths.

Jung Ba Reum is described because the police substation’s clumsy new officer who’s so type that he makes individuals marvel if such an individual might actually exist. Whereas in pursuit of a serial killer who has the entire nation in concern, he experiences one thing that utterly adjustments his life.

The stills present Jung Ba Reum working onerous throughout the neighborhood as he takes on issues each massive and small. With nice care, he applies medication to the leg of a senior citizen with a lower, and he additionally helps out by carrying a big field. He at all times places himself on the different particular person’s degree as he rigorously listens to what they need to say, and he’s often known as the neighborhood’s downside solver and a “human vitamin.”

It’s described that Lee Seung Gi arrived on set for the primary filming with a smile and he greeted every of the forged members and workers and requested how they’re, warming up the ambiance on set. He rigorously seemed over the costumes and props that had been ready for the shoot as he received prepared, and when the filming began, he introduced the character of Jung Ba Reum to life together with his real looking efficiency.

Lee Seung Gi mentioned about his first shoot for the present, “We’re filming in a steady means due to the nice preparations executed by all of the workers from the director on down. Additionally, the appearing teamwork of our forged together with Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin has been nice so I’m having enjoyable filming.”

“I’m additionally somebody who’s very excited to see what sort of mission ‘Mouse’ might be and the way it will turn out to be part of my filmography as an actor,” he mentioned. “I believe will probably be a extremely good drama. I hope that you just’ll sit up for it too.”

The manufacturing crew shared, “Lee Seung Gi is an actor who at all times conjures up the boundless belief of the manufacturing crew by his overflowing ardour and preparedness.” They added, “Please sit up for seeing Lee Seung Gi’s fascinating appearing transformation and discovering out in regards to the character ‘Officer Jung Ba Reum’ that he has put his coronary heart and soul into creating, as he makes a comeback to tv with a drama for the primary time shortly.”

The premiere of “Mouse” airs on March 3.

