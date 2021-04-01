Lee Seung Gi Turns Into Someone Completely Different As He Glares At Someone With Bloodthirsty Eyes In “Mouse”

Lee Seung Gi has crossed over to the darkish facet in tvN’s “Mouse”!

“Mouse” is charming viewers with its sudden plot twists! At the top of the earlier episode, Jung Ba Reum (performed by Lee Seung Gi) and Go Moo Chi (performed by Lee Hee Joon) had a tense encounter in entrance of Jung Ba Reum’s residence. Jung Ba Reum’s face shadowed with irritation when Go Moo Chi’s insults went too far, and ultimately, he choked Go Moo Chi till he was unconscious and slammed his head a number of instances with a rock.

The newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode provides a peek at a very totally different facet of Jung Ba Reum. Earlier than the surgical procedure, the police officer was full of heat and endurance, however now, his face is shadowed with belligerence.

In the pictures, Jung Ba Reum enters an deserted warehouse sporting a black go well with. He stares at somebody with hostile eyes however ultimately will get on his knees. His fingers grow to be tied behind his again, and he doesn’t dare take his eyes off the determine reverse of him. Who will Jung Ba Reum come throughout within the subsequent episode? What occurred to Go Moo Chi who had been brutally attacked by Jung Ba Reum?

The drama’s manufacturing crew praised Lee Seung Gi, saying, “He is a diligent actor who attracts consideration on the set together with his excellent focus that doesn’t cope with every scene in useless. In the tenth episode, there can be a spectacular growth that may result in a surprising twist. Please stay up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “Mouse” will air on April 1 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

