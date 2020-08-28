Lee Seung Gi’s Agency Updates On Legal Action And Confirms Malicious Commenter Was Recently Fined

Lee Seung Gi’s company Hook Leisure has shared an replace to their ongoing authorized battle towards malicious commenters.

On August 28, the company took to their official web site to share the replace by way of an announcement that reads as follows:

Hi there, that is Hook Leisure.

This can be a discover concerning our ongoing authorized motion towards malicious commenters.

Of the fits we now have filed to this point, one malicious commenter was sentenced to pay a heavy effective of 5 million gained (roughly $4,220) by the Daegu District Courts on August 19, 2020.

On prime of the effective, we’re additionally trying into pursuing a civil go well with for compensation for damages, and we are going to proceed to hold out our coverage to pursue all felony and civil motion towards malicious commenters.

For all different circumstances the place the people have been recognized, the prosecution has positioned them on wished lists as they’re at present in hiding. Additionally, there are some malicious commenters whose households have requested for leaner sentences, however we won’t make any settlements and be sure that their circumstances undergo the mandatory authorized procedures.

We’re at present within the strategy of getting ready to file extra fits towards malicious commenters primarily based on what followers have despatched us, in addition to our personal monitoring, and we will likely be submitting these fits quickly.

Our company will take all crucial authorized motion to pursue felony and civil fees to guard our artist, and we are going to do our greatest do take sturdy authorized motion with no leniency with the intention to foster a greater web tradition.

Thanks.