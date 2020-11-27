Lee Seung Gi’s Upcoming Drama Confirms Its Starring Cast

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” (literal title) has formally introduced its starring solid!

“Mouse” is an exhilarating new thriller drama set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths by means of a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb.

Lee Seung Gi was beforehand confirmed to be starring within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who believes passionately in justice and is nearly unbelievably type. Nonetheless, his whole life shall be turned the wrong way up as a consequence of surprising occasions throughout his hunt for the serial killer who has the complete nation trembling in worry.

In his first drama position in six years, Lee Hee Joon shall be starring as Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose mother and father have been murdered when he was nonetheless younger. Decided to avenge his mother and father’ homicide, Go Moo Chi couldn’t care much less in regards to the legislation or doing issues by the e-book, and he’s prepared to resort to any means essential to catch criminals.

Park Ju Hyun shall be taking part in the position of Oh Bong Yi, a troublesome highschool senior who lives alone together with her grandmother and is expert in martial arts. Every time she runs into neighborhood cop Jung Ba Reum, the 2 find yourself amusingly bickering with each other.

Kyung Soo Jin shall be showing within the drama as Choi Hong Joo, a gifted producing director (PD) who is called “Sherlock Hong Joo.” She additionally harbors a secret that compelled her to grow to be entangled with a killer throughout her childhood.

Ahn Jae Wook will play the position of well-known neurosurgeon Han Website positioning Joon, whereas Kim Jung Nan will play his spouse Sung Ji Eun.

Block B’s P.O, who was beforehand confirmed to be showing within the drama, shall be taking part in a rookie detective who works beneath Go Moo Chi.

The drama’s producers commented, “‘Mouse,’ which is being chosen as one of many most-anticipated dramas of the primary half of 2021, has confirmed its last lineup of leads and is taking its first step ahead. Please look ahead to ‘Mouse,’ which can open up new horizons for tvN dramas, and the appearing of its solid.”

“Mouse” is at present slated to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

